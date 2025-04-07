Optional targets, exclusion of Scope 3 in SBTi draft update could hinder CDR investment -report
Published 23:38 on April 7, 2025 / Last updated at 23:38 on April 7, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The inclusion of optional targets and exclusion of Scope 3 emissions in the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) draft update to its Corporate Net-Zero Standard could hinder investment in CO2 removals (CDR), according to a report published Monday.
