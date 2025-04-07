Americas > Optional targets, exclusion of Scope 3 in SBTi draft update could hinder CDR investment -report

Optional targets, exclusion of Scope 3 in SBTi draft update could hinder CDR investment -report

Published 23:38 on April 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:38 on April 7, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The inclusion of optional targets and exclusion of Scope 3 emissions in the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) draft update to its Corporate Net-Zero Standard could hinder investment in CO2 removals (CDR), according to a report published Monday.
The inclusion of optional targets and exclusion of Scope 3 emissions in the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) draft update to its Corporate Net-Zero Standard could hinder investment in CO2 removals (CDR), according to a report published Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.