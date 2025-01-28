Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:13 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 12:13 on January 28, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were little changed on Tuesday morning as the benchmark held steady ahead of Wednesday's gap in the auction programme, while UKAs jumped by the most in the market's history after the Financial Times reported that the UK has asked for relinking to the EU ETS to be added to the agenda of an upcoming summit meeting in Brussels.