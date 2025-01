A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices were little changed on Tuesday morning as the benchmark held steady ahead of Wednesday's gap in the auction programme, while UKAs jumped by the most in the market's history after the Financial Times reported that the UK has asked for relinking to the EU ETS to be added to the agenda of an upcoming summit meeting in Brussels.