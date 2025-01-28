CBAM > Ecocem set to break ground on its first low-carbon cement technology plant

Ecocem set to break ground on its first low-carbon cement technology plant

Published 16:56 on January 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:56 on January 28, 2025  / /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Low-carbon cement producer Ecocem intends to build the first production facility dedicated to its new cement technology in the French port city of Dunkirk, the company announced on Tuesday.
Low-carbon cement producer Ecocem intends to build the first production facility dedicated to its new cement technology in the French port city of Dunkirk, the company announced on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.