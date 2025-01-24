EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:16 on January 24, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:16 on January 24, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were little changed at midday on Friday as the recent rally appeared to have come to a halt, with sustained firmness in energy markets delaying a widely anticipated correction, while participants said the closing settlement price could be the key to next week's price evolution.
