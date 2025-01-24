Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:16 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 13:16 on January 24, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were little changed at midday on Friday as the recent rally appeared to have come to a halt, with sustained firmness in energy markets delaying a widely anticipated correction, while participants said the closing settlement price could be the key to next week's price evolution.
