Euro Markets: EUAs rise for 8th successive session despite growing doubts, as UKAs drop to new record low
Published 17:07 on January 20, 2025 / Last updated at 21:19 on January 20, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices advanced for a record-equalling eighth session in a row on Monday as prices enjoyed a boost from a spike in the gas market even as traders saw a growing chance of a sell-off, while UKAs set a new record low as confidence continued to ebb in the British government's ability to quickly progress the market reform agenda, and the prospects for linking the EU and UK markets remain low.
European carbon prices advanced for a record-equalling eighth session in a row on Monday as prices enjoyed a boost from a spike in the gas market even as traders saw a growing chance of a sell-off, while UKAs set a new record low as confidence continued to ebb in the British government's ability to quickly progress the market reform agenda, and the prospects for linking the EU and UK markets remain low.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.