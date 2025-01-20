Euro Markets: EUAs rise for 8th successive session despite growing doubts, as UKAs drop to new record low

Published 17:07 on January 20, 2025 / Last updated at 21:19 on January 20, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices advanced for a record-equalling eighth session in a row on Monday as prices enjoyed a boost from a spike in the gas market even as traders saw a growing chance of a sell-off, while UKAs set a new record low as confidence continued to ebb in the British government's ability to quickly progress the market reform agenda, and the prospects for linking the EU and UK markets remain low.