CFTC: Investors trim exposure in CCAs, RGGI, LCFS markets
Published 03:15 on January 18, 2025 / Last updated at 03:15 on January 18, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Iulia Gheorghiu, Brandon Mulder and Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, US
Financial entities reduced net length in V25 California Carbon Allowances (CCA), RGGI Allowances (RGA), and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) futures and options as volatility spiked in the secondary market, according to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.
