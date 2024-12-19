Americas > Chile adds two new standards to roster of offsets admissible under CO2 tax

Chile adds two new standards to roster of offsets admissible under CO2 tax

Published 12:49 on December 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:49 on December 19, 2024  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Chile’s CO2 tax, which accepts select carbon units in lieu of payment on a tonne-for-tonne basis, has added two new standards and all their methodologies to its eligibility pool, potentially bringing in millions of tax-eligible credits to a supply-constrained market.
Chile’s CO2 tax, which accepts select carbon units in lieu of payment on a tonne-for-tonne basis, has added two new standards and all their methodologies to its eligibility pool, potentially bringing in millions of tax-eligible credits to a supply-constrained market.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.