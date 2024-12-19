Chile adds two new standards to roster of offsets admissible under CO2 tax
Published 12:49 on December 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:49 on December 19, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Chile’s CO2 tax, which accepts select carbon units in lieu of payment on a tonne-for-tonne basis, has added two new standards and all their methodologies to its eligibility pool, potentially bringing in millions of tax-eligible credits to a supply-constrained market.
