Repurposing offshore infrastructure to farm seaweed could yield massive emissions cuts -study
Published 22:07 on December 16, 2024 / Last updated at 22:07 on December 16, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Repurposing offshore wind farms and decommissioned oil and gas platforms for seaweed farming could sequester millions of tonnes of CO2 per year, while using the vegetation to produce low-carbon alternatives for industries like food and materials could displace tens of millions more, according to a new study.
