Carbon savings from clean tech “vastly outweigh” mining impact -study

Published 09:00 on December 10, 2024 / Last updated at 13:17 on December 9, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The total carbon footprint of mining and refining critical raw materials (CRMs) is set to skyrocket 155% by 2035 if no action is taken to reduce environmental impact – but the carbon savings enabled by CRMs outweigh those emissions by a factor of 80, according to a new study.