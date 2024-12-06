RGGI Q4 auction clears more than $2 below secondary market, mild spec involvement

Published 15:27 on December 6, 2024 / Last updated at 15:28 on December 6, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

The last RGGI cap-and-trade auction of 2024 cleared at a $2.35 discount to RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in the secondary market the day before the sale, and at the low end of market expectations for a discounted settlement, with limited participation from financial entities, according to results published Friday.