FEATURE: Industrial emitters shun EU carbon market, leaving analysts scratching their heads
Published 09:37 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 09:37 on December 3, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Europe's industrial slump is widely seen as the main driver behind weak demand for CO2 allowances on the EU carbon market, but some analysts suggest emitters may also be satisfied with the status quo while betting that Europe will eventually backtrack on its climate ambitions or – at the very least – adjust its policies.
