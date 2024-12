FEATURE: Industrial emitters shun EU carbon market, leaving analysts scratching their heads

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Europe's industrial slump is widely seen as the main driver behind weak demand for CO2 allowances on the EU carbon market, but some analysts suggest emitters may also be satisfied with the status quo while betting that Europe will eventually backtrack on its climate ambitions or – at the very least – adjust its policies.