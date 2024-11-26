Asia Pacific > Japanese policymakers propose 60％ emissions cut for 2035 NDC

Published 07:49 on November 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:49 on November 26, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japanese policymakers have proposed setting a 2035 target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 60% compared to 2013, as the government is considering a linear path for the country to reach net zero by mid-century.
