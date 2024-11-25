INC-5: BRIEFING – Plastic credit market tipped to grow “with or without” UN treaty

Published 07:00 on November 25, 2024 / Last updated at 10:28 on November 20, 2024 / Sergio Colombo and Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Other APAC

Demand for voluntary plastic credits is slated to expand regardless of their inclusion in the UN global plastic treaty under negotiation in Busan, major standard bodies told Carbon Pulse, amid growing concerns from environmental groups over the credibility of the nascent market.