Americas > INC-5: BRIEFING – Plastic credit market tipped to grow “with or without” UN treaty

INC-5: BRIEFING – Plastic credit market tipped to grow “with or without” UN treaty

Published 07:00 on November 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:28 on November 20, 2024  / and /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Other APAC

Demand for voluntary plastic credits is slated to expand regardless of their inclusion in the UN global plastic treaty under negotiation in Busan, major standard bodies told Carbon Pulse, amid growing concerns from environmental groups over the credibility of the nascent market.
Demand for voluntary plastic credits is slated to expand regardless of their inclusion in the UN global plastic treaty under negotiation in Busan, major standard bodies told Carbon Pulse, amid growing concerns from environmental groups over the credibility of the nascent market.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.