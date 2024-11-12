COP29: UK praised for new 1.5C-aligned emissions target, but policies needed to make it reality

Published 13:02 on November 12, 2024 / Sara Stefanini

The UK will slash its emissions by 81% in the next decade under an updated Paris Agreement pledge, which many on Tuesday cautiously welcomed as a "shining example" of leadership at the start of tense COP29 negotiations while warning that it needs to be backed up with actual policies.