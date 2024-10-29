New York fiscal watchdog says NYCI design falls short, potential economic impacts $12 bln/yr by 2030
Published 22:35 on October 29, 2024 / Last updated at 22:35 on October 29, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
A state civil non-profit found New York’s proposed cap-and-invest programme, or ‘NYCI’, lacked sufficient analysis of potential fiscal and economic impacts of up to $12 billion per year by 2030, recommending a more robust, publicly available assessment and recalibration of the emissions reduction goal.
A state civil non-profit found New York’s proposed cap-and-invest programme, or ‘NYCI’, lacked sufficient analysis of potential fiscal and economic impacts of up to $12 billion per year by 2030, recommending a more robust, publicly available assessment and recalibration of the emissions reduction goal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.