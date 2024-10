New York fiscal watchdog says NYCI design falls short, potential economic impacts $12 bln/yr by 2030

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A state civil non-profit found New York’s proposed cap-and-invest programme, or ‘NYCI’, lacked sufficient analysis of potential fiscal and economic impacts of up to $12 billion per year by 2030, recommending a more robust, publicly available assessment and recalibration of the emissions reduction goal.