COP16: ANALYSIS – Cali talks hang in balance as nations struggle to advance toughest issues

Published 01:20 on October 27, 2024 / Last updated at 01:14 on October 27, 2024 / Stian Reklev / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, International

Negotiators at the UN biodiversity summit in Cali scored some minor victories during the first half of the talks, but all the major issues remain deadlocked and will likely need ministers to put real money on the table next week to be resolved, according to experts.