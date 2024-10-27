Biodiversity > COP16: TNFD building beta nature data public facility

COP16: TNFD building beta nature data public facility

Published 01:25 on October 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:23 on October 27, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, International

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is set to release a beta version of a nature data public facility in 2025 to enable pilot testing with companies, in a bid to catalyse data funding, it announced on Saturday.
