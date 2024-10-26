Americas > COP16: Biodiversity credit standard launches with focus on forest production landscapes

COP16: Biodiversity credit standard launches with focus on forest production landscapes

Published 22:07 on October 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:07 on October 26, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

A Swedish consortium on Saturday announced a global biodiversity credit standard focused on production landscapes, with plans to establish an independent, non-profit standard-setting organisation within six months.
