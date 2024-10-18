African biodiversity credit market needs fair prices and regulations to scale, report says

The biodiversity credit space in Africa could evolve from a small-scale market to a ‘nature economy superpower’ if clear regulations and fair prices are implemented, as progress in monitoring and transparency are proving the continent’s potential, a Swiss-headquartered non-profit said.

In a report published on Thursday, NatureFinance analysed around 30 biodiversity credit projects and pilots across Africa by different developers, outlining key findings on the state of things, future scenarios, and recommendations.

Examined projects, located mainly in Southern and East Africa, include initiatives by the AMES Foundation, the Wildlife Conservation Society, Value Nature, African Parks, and US-based Savimbo.

According to the non-profit, the biodiversity credit market on the continent is showing signs of improvements in monitoring, verification, and reporting approaches, as well as developments in the ability to track the impact and integrity of credits over time in a transparent way.

However, the market is still in its very early stages, the report said, as there is still little evidence of committed buyers.

“This is likely because most projects are at pilot levels and require a lot of upfront capital (and thus hybrid funding models, with a strong reliance on grant funding) as well as a number of years to demonstrate the impact of their approach,” the report said.

“Likewise, at a governance level, there are currently few policy incentives driving buyers to purchase these products (for example, a no net loss/net gain, compliance or compensation requirement).”

In an effort to boost investments, last week the BIRA coalition announced it is forming a buyers’ club that aims to raise millions of dollars through nature credits generated by large-scale projects in Sub-Saharan African countries

Source: NatureCredits, “Investing in Africa, investing in nature”

SCENARIOS

As the report noted, there are no regulations or legislation specifically covering biodiversity credits at the national or regional level across Africa at the moment.

In light of that, NatureFinance identified three possible scenarios and related risks for how biodiversity markets are likely to unfold in Africa. These include:

A localised, community-led market development scenario

A globalised, market-based scenario

An orchestrated, policy-enabled scenario

The first one, led by local corporations, is associated with the risk of achieving limited scale and poor financial flows, while the globalised scenario carries the risk of predatory trading and harm to local communities.

At the same time, a regulated market is seen as the ideal scenario, as it would enable the continent to become a ‘nature economy superpower’.

“These policies and regulations, such as no net loss and net gain policies, accelerate the development of biodiversity credit markets and other projects that demonstrate biodiversity outcomes,” said the report.

The outlook came after NatureFinance published a separate set of recommendations to bolster Africa’s biodiversity credit markets in May.

Notably, while in May NatureFinance warned against the use of biodiversity credits for offsetting, this week’s report appears to be more open to compliance mechanisms such as mandatory compensation, as they are seen as the main driver of corporate demand.

“While [offsetting] remains an understandably contested issue, it has been acknowledged by many stakeholders that at this emergent period, we will need both compliance and voluntary approaches and that offsetting remains the dominant compliance market mechanism, as can be seen in the local and international policy examples provided above.”

Similar studies on the future of the market have been conducted over the last 12 months, including the soon-to-be-presented framework by the influential International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB).

NEW RECOMMENDATIONS

NatureFinance also outlined six recommendations to establish market trust, promote equitable development, and ensure what the report called a ‘fair compensation’ in Africa’s biodiversity credit markets:

Ensuring the quality of biodiversity credits by improving social benefits and establishing an independent monitoring body

Establishing market incentives and disincentives, including no-net-loss or net-gain frameworks

Ensuring equitable market access to early stage, small biodiversity credit developers

Ensuring fair prices for both nature-rich countries and nature’s stewards, local communities and developers, while implementing benefit-sharing strategies

Establishing regulations for transparency and efficient biodiversity credit trading



Including every stakeholder in the core market design

As for the prices, NatureFinance stressed that setting a minimum price floor for biodiversity credits is key to preventing the undervaluation of biodiversity contributions and ensuring financially viable conservation efforts.

“Following Terrasos’ standardised cost-based pricing model, account for conservation costs, opportunity costs, and fair compensation for local communities,” the report said.

“A transparent and consistent pricing framework helps establish a minimum compensation level for nature’s stewards.”

As several experts noted, Africa’s biodiversity credit markets have suffered so far from poor demand from Global North, with European and North American companies appearing to be more keen to invest more locally.

However, biodiversity credits are increasingly seen as an opportunity to scale investments in the region.

The nature lead at the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), Jessica Smith, told Carbon Pulse earlier this month that an international voluntary market could help create the North-South transfers needed to protect the world’s biodiversity.

To help the market uptake, the African Natural Capital Alliance said it’s working on establishing a comprehensive nature data platform for the continent.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

