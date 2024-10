Verra publishes new cookstoves methodology

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Verra replaced its prior cookstoves protocols on Wednesday, retaining the UN approach to calculate emissions reductions from its initial version, but eliminating opportunity for other devices such as ovens, heaters, and dryers, to generate voluntary carbon credits.