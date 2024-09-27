Americas > NGOs offer ‘playbook’ to help govts set price for ITMOs

NGOs offer ‘playbook’ to help govts set price for ITMOs

Published 12:51 on September 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:51 on September 27, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Governments face a complex task in setting the price of ITMOs while still staying on track to meet their own climate goals, according to two NGOs, which have teamed up to release a “Ministry Playbook” guide to selling the international carbon credits.
Governments face a complex task in setting the price of ITMOs while still staying on track to meet their own climate goals, according to two NGOs, which have teamed up to release a “Ministry Playbook” guide to selling the international carbon credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.