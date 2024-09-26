Guyana launches global alliance with biodiversity credits focus

Guyana has launched a global alliance that will host a summit next year focused on starting a biodiversity credits market, among other forms of innovative financing.

The Global Biodiversity Alliance’s summit will seek to unite biodiversity-rich countries in scaling conservation financing, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said at a UN General Assembly (UNGA) event in New York on Wednesday.

“Today, I am pleased to announce the launch of a Global Biodiversity Alliance. We will convene the first global biodiversity alliance summit in 2025,” he said.

He said the event will focus on:

Creating a market for biodiversity credits Scaling biodiversity conservation debt swaps Accelerating biodiversity bonds Establishing a blueprint for biodiversity taxonomies Promoting positive nature action

“Even with our new-found natural resource – oil and gas – it would require less than 20% of sequestered carbon to offset our emissions at maximum output,” he said.

“We have preserved our biodiversity and know its value. We believe it is only fair and just that this global asset be monetised in a fair carbon market.”

The alliance expands on Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, the government said in a press release. Several international organisations are already focused on biodiversity credits, including the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits.

In February, Guyana said it would become the first country to see millions of its voluntary carbon credits made available for global buyers in the current phase of the UN’s CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.

The country is seeking to bring to market so-called jurisdictional REDD credits to monetise its protection of rainforest.

Guyana has committed to doubling its protected areas by Dec. 2025 and achieving the global biodiversity target of 30% by 2030, said the president.

“These are real solutions that Guyana is putting forward to address the global problem of biodiversity loss.”

Global leaders need to take concerted action to address the root causes of food security, while working to improve trade, he said.

However, alongside climate and food security, defending the territorial integrity of all states, regardless of their size is crucial, as recent developments in Ukraine and Palestine are concerning, he said.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

