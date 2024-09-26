Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:17 on September 26, 2024 / Last updated at 12:17 on September 26, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon fell back on Thursday morning, reversing some of the gains made during Wednesday's rally due to a downward correction in TTF gas prices, as technical analysts also pointed to a more bullish outlook for the Dec-24 after it breached a key resistance level during the previous session, while UKAs shed as much as 5% on a one-year extension proposed by the government to the current free allocation period.