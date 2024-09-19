Progress in global climate governance threatened by major inequality among nations, new research warns
Published 00:37 on September 19, 2024 / Last updated at 00:37 on September 19, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US
A new study has unveiled stark inequalities in global climate governance, highlighting that the most influential countries in climate negotiations bear far fewer consequences from climate-related disasters than those with less influence.
A new study has unveiled stark inequalities in global climate governance, highlighting that the most influential countries in climate negotiations bear far fewer consequences from climate-related disasters than those with less influence.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.