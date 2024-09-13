Australia’s new hydrogen paper confirms plans for all-green future

September 13, 2024

Australia has debuted a new national hydrogen strategy as part of its wider Future Made in Australia (FMIA) strategy which it says will cut CO2e emissions by between 93-186 million tonnes per year by 2050, with up to 15 Mt/year of green hydrogen produced at the same time and the Safeguard Mechanism driving hydrogen tech uptake by businesses keen to drop emissions.