Carbon data dashboard’s new strategy aims to boost coverage, support Article 6
Published 11:46 on September 4, 2024 / Last updated at 11:46 on September 4, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A blockchain-based metadata platform has set out a new strategic roadmap that aims to increase its data coverage, pilot new ways to ensure transparency and integrity, and help to operationalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, among other goals, it announced on Wednesday.
