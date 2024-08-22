New technology for ridding potent greenhouse gas emissions eyes market for voluntary carbon credits
Published 10:27 on August 22, 2024 / Last updated at 10:28 on August 22, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
A multinational energy company has unveiled a new technology that aims to tackle power industry emissions of sulfur hexafluoride, which is 24,300 times more potent than CO2, with an eye on creating a voluntary carbon methodology for projects in the future.
