US Policy Roundup: California carbon bills struggle to cross the finish line
Published 01:32 on August 20, 2024 / Last updated at 01:32 on August 20, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary
Numerous bills, including those that address CO2 removals (CDR) and the voluntary carbon market (VCM), have stalled in California’s legislature and do not appear likely to become law before the legislative session ends in August.
Numerous bills, including those that address CO2 removals (CDR) and the voluntary carbon market (VCM), have stalled in California’s legislature and do not appear likely to become law before the legislative session ends in August.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.