Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:23 on August 2, 2024 / Last updated at 12:23 on August 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices headed for a second weekly gain, fluctuating in their narrowest range in more than three years on Friday morning amid what one source called a lack of aggression on the part of either buyers or sellers, as energy markets weakened after a strong series of gains driven by emerging concerns over supply.