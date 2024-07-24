Australian soil carbon developer announces pivot as it girds for board fight at AGM
Published 10:53 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 10:53 on July 24, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Voluntary
An Australian soil carbon developer has finalised the date of its annual general meeting where it will ask shareholders to vote on removal of a director a day after it outlined a strategy to partner on soil carbon rather than go solo, and gave a firm date for the startup of its Philippines operations.
An Australian soil carbon developer has finalised the date of its annual general meeting where it will ask shareholders to vote on removal of a director a day after it outlined a strategy to partner on soil carbon rather than go solo, and gave a firm date for the startup of its Philippines operations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.