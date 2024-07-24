Australian soil carbon developer announces pivot as it girds for board fight at AGM

Published 10:53 on July 24, 2024 / Last updated at 10:53 on July 24, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Voluntary

An Australian soil carbon developer has finalised the date of its annual general meeting where it will ask shareholders to vote on removal of a director a day after it outlined a strategy to partner on soil carbon rather than go solo, and gave a firm date for the startup of its Philippines operations.