Euro Markets: EUAs drop to lowest since mid-April as selling pressure picks up and energy weakens

Published 17:20 on July 22, 2024 / Last updated at 17:28 on July 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices plunged to their lowest in three and a half months on Monday as constant selling pressure and a slew of put options elbowed buyers aside, while energy prices weakened amid an improving gas supply outlook and cooler temperatures, and carbon analysts highlighted changes to the auction programme that mean there will be no cuts in volume sold next month.