RGGI Market: RGA prices recede from highs, remain rangebound as volumes pick up

Published 01:48 on July 9, 2024 / Last updated at 01:48 on July 9, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values over the past week reversed course from earlier records, but stayed well within the range set since early June, while an uptick in activity ahead of the US holiday boosted ICE volumes to the highest in a month.