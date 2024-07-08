Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:28 on July 8, 2024 / Last updated at 12:28 on July 8, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices began the week on a positive note as the market rose after Sunday's second round of elections for France's parliament appeared to deal a blow to right-wing parties' hopes of forming a government, but the rally was short-lived and by midday EUAs were again testing support at a key level from last week.