DATA DIVE: The impact on climate of 14 years of Conservative rule in Britain

Published 19:03 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 19:34 on July 3, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Data Dive, EMEA, UK ETS

The UK is facing its first general election in nearly five years on Thursday, with polls positioning opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer as the clear frontrunner to become the next Prime Minister of the country, which would see the right-leaning Conservative government leave power for the first time since 2010.