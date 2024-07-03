Oregon releases draft CI model updates for state Clean Fuels Program
Published 23:33 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 23:33 on July 3, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released Wednesday a series of draft updates to the state's Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Technologies (OR-GREET) model used to assess carbon intensity (CI) for the Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP), ahead of a workshop next week to discuss proposed programme changes.
