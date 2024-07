A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



France will support the deployment of offshore wind power thanks to a €10.82 billion state aid scheme approved by the European Commission on Wednesday, despite opposition from the far-right which appears closer than ever to having a majority in Parliament following elections to be held on Sunday.