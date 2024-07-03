Australian govt introduces Future Made, beefed up ARENA legislation to parliament

Published 09:52 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 09:52 on July 3, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The federal government introduced its Future Made in Australia legislation to parliament Wednesday, designed in part to unlock some A$22.7 billion ($15.1 bln) in public funding over the next decade to drive investment into industries that will transition the country to net zero emissions and, the government hopes, turn it into a renewable energy superpower.