California state senator withdraws carbon offset greenwashing bill for 2024 legislative session

Published 00:18 on July 2, 2024 / Last updated at 00:18 on July 2, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The author of a California Senate bill intended to provide greater oversight on claims made from the sale of carbon credits has asked an Assembly committee to remove the bill from its agenda, and the proposal will not advance for the remainder of the legislative year, her office told Carbon Pulse on Monday.