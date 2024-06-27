UK’s Labour party to rely largely on private finance to hit green targets -media
Published 14:28 on June 27, 2024 / Last updated at 15:20 on June 27, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, International
The UK will need “hundreds of billions” of pounds of largely private sector investment to reach its net zero target by 2050, a senior politician from the Labour party has said, downplaying the role of government funding in the energy transition, a week before the political party is likely to be elected into government.
