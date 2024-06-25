BRIEFING: ETS2 debate heats up ahead of EU leaders’ summit in Brussels

Published 09:52 on June 25, 2024 / Last updated at 09:52 on June 25, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

Poland’s development funds and regional policy minister, Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz, was the latest to urge a reform of the EU’s carbon pricing scheme for transport and heating fuels (ETS2), calling on EU leaders to address the issue when they meet in Brussels later this week. Carbon Pulse brings an overview of key positions in the debate.