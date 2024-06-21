New insurance brings warranties from M&A into voluntary carbon market
Published 21:12 on June 21, 2024 / Last updated at 21:12 on June 21, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The first warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance policy in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has been arranged, a broker announced Friday, lifting due diligence and risk transfer procedures from the world of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in hopes of providing buyer-side assurances of supplier-side reliability.
The first warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance policy in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has been arranged, a broker announced Friday, lifting due diligence and risk transfer procedures from the world of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in hopes of providing buyer-side assurances of supplier-side reliability.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.