Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:12 on June 20, 2024 / Last updated at 12:12 on June 20, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices resumed their close formation with natural gas prices on Thursday morning, with EU ETS levels tracking the ebb and flow of the TTF market as it reacted to news that Russian LNG transshipments through Europe will be banned, potentially adding to regional supply, while UK Allowances prices were "absolutely smashed" amid a surge of aggressive selling.
