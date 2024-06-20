DATA DIVE: Energy transition barely begun as fossil fuel demand reaches new heights in 2023
Published 17:28 on June 20, 2024 / Last updated at 17:28 on June 20, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Data Dive, EMEA, International
There were few signs of a global energy transition taking place in the Energy Institute’s 2024 Statistical Review of World Energy, which was released on Thursday, as data revealed that global primary energy consumption hit new heights in 2023.
There were few signs of a global energy transition taking place in the Energy Institute’s 2024 Statistical Review of World Energy, which was released on Thursday, as data revealed that global primary energy consumption hit new heights in 2023.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.