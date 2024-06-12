California-based startup ties carbon deals with Mongolian govt, Mitsubishi

Published 05:14 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 05:14 on June 12, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

A US-headquartered soil carbon startup has signed an agreement with the Mongolian government to introduce regenerative agriculture and provide carbon finance to farmers and herders and with Mitsubishi for a JCM project in the country.