Volatile day in California market as ARB workshop largely dodges main rulemaking questions
Published 03:35 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 03:35 on April 24, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary
WCI traders’ expectations for more clarifications on cap adjustment details, cost containment changes, and allowance allocation considerations from ARB at Tuesday’s workshop failed to materialise, resulting in volatile price action in the secondary market.
WCI traders’ expectations for more clarifications on cap adjustment details, cost containment changes, and allowance allocation considerations from ARB at Tuesday’s workshop failed to materialise, resulting in volatile price action in the secondary market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.