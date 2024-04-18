South Korea plans fund to support carbon projects, trade ITMOs -media
Published 13:43 on April 18, 2024 / Last updated at 13:43 on April 18, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea
South Korea is planning to develop a fund to support carbon offset projects globally to generate Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) that the East Asian nation can use to meet its climate goals, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
South Korea is planning to develop a fund to support carbon offset projects globally to generate Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) that the East Asian nation can use to meet its climate goals, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.