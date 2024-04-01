FEATURE: EU governments scrambling to hire and train staff to deal with CBAM

Published 11:55 on April 1, 2024 / Last updated at 11:55 on April 1, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

EU governments are scrambling to hire and train staff to deal with the bloc's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), with some — such as Germany — yet to bring on anyone new, and others — such as Slovenia and Latvia — hoping Brussels will provide more guidance, representatives from the national competent authorities have told Carbon Pulse.