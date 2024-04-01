Pakistan mulls taxing fossil fuels to limit demand, proposes carbon tax in upcoming federal budget
Published 11:25 on April 1, 2024 / Last updated at 11:25 on April 1, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC
The federal government of Pakistan is considering imposing a carbon tax on fossil fuels to bring down their demand and is contemplating ways to include such a tax in its upcoming budget, officials have told a local media.
