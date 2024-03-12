Brussels responds to EU’s first climate risk report with new resilience plan
Published 17:45 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 17:47 on March 12, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission outlined plans on Tuesday for the 27-nation bloc to better anticipate and manage extreme weather events following the publication the day before of the EU's first-ever EU Climate Risk Assessment Report.
