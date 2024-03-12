EU ban on new fossil fuel cars key to hitting 2040 climate target -NGO
Published 23:01 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 23:02 on March 12, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU's revised CO2 regulation for cars, which bans the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles as of 2035, is "the single most important emissions reduction measure" necessary to hit the bloc's 90% GHG reduction target by 2040, according to a new study.
The EU's revised CO2 regulation for cars, which bans the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles as of 2035, is "the single most important emissions reduction measure" necessary to hit the bloc's 90% GHG reduction target by 2040, according to a new study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.