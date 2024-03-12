EU ban on new fossil fuel cars key to hitting 2040 climate target -NGO

Published 23:01 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 23:02 on March 12, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU's revised CO2 regulation for cars, which bans the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles as of 2035, is "the single most important emissions reduction measure" necessary to hit the bloc's 90% GHG reduction target by 2040, according to a new study.